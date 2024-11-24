Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.36 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

