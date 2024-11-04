First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 232 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.46. The stock had a trading volume of 99,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.33 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

