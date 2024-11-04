Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the first quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,311,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 607.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.01. 273,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,073. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $98.68. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

