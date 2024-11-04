Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $17.94. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1,546,578 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.