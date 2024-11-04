Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2024 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.92. 96,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Hub Group Inc alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.