Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) in the last few weeks:
- 11/1/2024 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of HUBG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.92. 96,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
