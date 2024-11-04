Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $30,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $224,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $561,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.07. 1,892,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,974,470. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

