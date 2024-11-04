Centennial Bank AR Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Centennial Bank AR trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $97.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.