Pax Dollar (USDP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $110.16 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

