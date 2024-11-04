Sabre Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,375 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 252% compared to the average daily volume of 2,947 put options.

Sabre Stock Up 1.6 %

Sabre stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.23. 1,651,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.74. Sabre has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis acquired 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,055.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $784,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 570,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

