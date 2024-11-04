The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $154.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.42.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

