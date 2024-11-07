AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,923.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS.
AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance
AQB remained flat at $1.10 on Thursday. 10,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AquaBounty Technologies
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.