AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,923.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

AQB remained flat at $1.10 on Thursday. 10,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.