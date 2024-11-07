Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90. 298,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 68,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

