Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GORO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 3,069,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GORO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.