Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of BBGI stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 6,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

