WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.99. Approximately 27,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 22,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2,013.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 310,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 295,669 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,960,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.