Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.88 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27). 217,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 191,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.13).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Supreme Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sandeep Chadha sold 600,000 shares of Supreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.08), for a total value of £960,000 ($1,249,674.56). 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Supreme Company Profile
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.
