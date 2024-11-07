Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Announces Earnings Results

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 28.1 %

Shares of BROS traded up $9.82 on Thursday, hitting $44.76. 20,541,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,382. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 179.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $50.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

