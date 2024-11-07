EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,870 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,039,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,194,466.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $212,805.66.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

EverCommerce Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 209,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 281,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 394.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

