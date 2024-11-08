Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 7,382 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. 475,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,849. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.67 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.