The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Palmer Knight Co’s 6th Largest Position

Palmer Knight Co lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $399.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.10.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

