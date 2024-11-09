BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.99 and traded as low as $114.30. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 1,984 shares traded.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.82.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $172.08 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

