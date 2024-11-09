Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.95 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 63.71 ($0.83). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.81), with a volume of 2,561 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Capital & Regional from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.
