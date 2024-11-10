Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 866.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,063 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.