Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 280,183 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 280,183 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $420,274.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,512,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,268,607.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 800.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486,490 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $1,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 142.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 876,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 222,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

