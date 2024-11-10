Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 472.5% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $58.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

