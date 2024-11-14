Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.479 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Amdocs has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.71. 1,198,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
