Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.91 and last traded at $134.54. Approximately 1,168,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,094,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.53.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

