TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 9% – Should You Sell?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.76. 2,935,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,686,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.