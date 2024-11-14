TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in October

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TDK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTDKY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,080. TDK has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts expect that TDK will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

