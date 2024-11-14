Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 797.1% in October

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 797.1% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
Shares of TOEYF remained flat at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
About Toro Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toro Energy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.