Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 797.1% in October

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 797.1% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

Shares of TOEYF remained flat at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

