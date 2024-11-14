Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Drops By 71.5%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Toray Industries stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 16,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,736. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Featured Stories

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

