Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Drops By 71.5%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Toray Industries stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 16,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,736. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.
Toray Industries Company Profile
