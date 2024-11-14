Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Declines By 24.3%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 28,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

