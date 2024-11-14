Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

