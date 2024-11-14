Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 78,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.