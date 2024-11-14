Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 687.50 ($8.85) and last traded at GBX 685.50 ($8.82), with a volume of 1254209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 642 ($8.26).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 750 ($9.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.10, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 640.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 589.89.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

