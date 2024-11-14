Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 687.50 ($8.85) and last traded at GBX 685.50 ($8.82), with a volume of 1254209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 642 ($8.26).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 750 ($9.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Drax Group Price Performance
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.