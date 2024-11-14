Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $125.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,790,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after acquiring an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 819,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.