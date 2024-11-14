iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,421,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,077,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

BATS IGEB opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

