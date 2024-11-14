JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,114.59 ($14.34) and last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.23), with a volume of 569529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.16).

JPMorgan American Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,005.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 988.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

