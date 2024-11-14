Hezron T. Lopez Sells 20,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,810.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.8 %

WSC opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 640,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after buying an additional 273,431 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 210,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 71,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

