Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Raised by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 166.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.0% in the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Atkore by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Atkore by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atkore by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 2.2 %

ATKR opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

