Entropy Technologies LP Has $922,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Down 2.2 %

Atkore stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

