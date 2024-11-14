Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.05 and last traded at $83.55. 928,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,616,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.46.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Dbs Bank downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

