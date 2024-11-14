Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 738.5% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 27,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,630. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

