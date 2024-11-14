Traction Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Traction Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.5% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $548.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,371. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.75 and a 52-week high of $551.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.43. The firm has a market cap of $496.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

