Entropy Technologies LP Has $1 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AECOM by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $115.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

