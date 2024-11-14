GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPRY. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at $90,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,298,499 shares in the company, valued at $19,321,665.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,584,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,152,378 in the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.