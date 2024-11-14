GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

