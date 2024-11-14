SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $237.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $181.31 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

