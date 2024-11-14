Injective Protocol Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $24.33 or 0.00027311 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $264.25 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,848,020 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

