RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Ilya Goldshleger Sells 1,330 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $61,352.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,807.98. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $161,180.55.

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,279.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $149,606.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $148,831.00.

NASDAQ RXST traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,598. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 854.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in RxSight by 63.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

